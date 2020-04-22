Virtual Kids Club offers kids learning and laughter
HUNTINGTON — As parents search for new ways to entertain and teach their children through these long “stay-at-home” days, Huntington Mall is offering a little help with a Virtual Kids Club presented by Club McFinn Junior, which is sponsored by UniCare Health Plan.
Joining this club is easy — just log on to the mall’s Facebook page from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Kids will enjoy short (5- to 15-minute) live and video presentations that will offer a variety of educational programming. The first Virtual Kids Club aired Monday with a lesson from the “Explore Kindness” program.
Other themes will vary by day: On Tuesdays and Thursdays, join Mr. Science, Jason Lindsey, for a “Hooked on Science” segment. Along with the online experiment, Lindsey will provide links to one-sheet instructions that parents may download to do the experiment from home. Wednesdays will feature either a story time or Captain McFinn Yoga. Friday is reserved for craft time or an art project kids can do from home. These sessions may occasionally offer recipes for families to do together.