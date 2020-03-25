HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called on the state’s religious leaders, citizens and places of worship Wednesday to join him in a statewide Day of Prayer in wake of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice requested prayers for all those affected by the virus, including medical professionals, during a livestreamed event.
“They’re putting themselves and their families, all their loved ones, on the front lines as they try to look after all of us,” he said. “I go to my God multiple times every day, and I can tell you he will lead us out of this — today is a special day for us all to come together.”
Several local places of worship held virtual services in light of the declaration, including St. Mary’s Medical Center’s department of Spiritual Care and Mission, which livestreamed the event to Facebook as well as patients’ TVs.
Greg Creasy, director of Spiritual Care and Mission at St. Mary’s, said the center’s focus on the patient as a whole led the hospital to participate in the Day of Prayer.
“Our mission is ‘whole person care,’ so we found it very important that we do this today for our patients, staff and our leaders in our community,” Creasy said. “We wanted to pray over those three areas and there are people who are displaced, too, and that’s been something on our minds a lot.”
Creasy said the hospital originally planned only to broadcast the service directly to patients at the hospital, but received requests from workers at home who would also like to be involved.
“There’s fear, anxiety, worry about what the future is going to hold. There is newness with working at home and kids at home, and I think when things are so unsteady in our lives, we look toward faith and it gives us strength,” Creasy said. “It’s also settling for people, I think in the midst of turmoil, to stop and be at peace for just a moment, acknowledging God.”
Although the future is uncertain, Creasy said it’s important to remember “we are all in this together.”
“This is a time that we realize there aren’t many boundaries between us — this is hitting us all,” he said. “It was a beautiful thing, what our governor did.”