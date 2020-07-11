HUNTINGTON — The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in West Virginia has topped 4,000.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said there were 4,146 total cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 163 cases since Friday.
There were 2,979 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on July 1.
There was also an additional death reported Saturday — a 68-year-old woman from Ohio County — bringing West Virginia’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 96.
In Cabell County, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 188 confirmed cases in the county. There are also six probable cases. Eighty-six of the cases are considered currently active, while 108 have recovered.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (512/19), Boone (33/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (23/1), Cabell (192 /6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (18/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (38/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (115/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (248/5), Kanawha (398/12), Lewis (21/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (36/0), Marion (105/3), Marshall (62/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (63/2), Mingo (28/2), Monongalia (510/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (140/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (77/16), Putnam (85/1), Raleigh (73/3), Randolph (185/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (24/1), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (34/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (175/9) and Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 97 confirmed cases in the county. Sixty-seven of the cases have moved out of isolation.
Statewide, 64,214 cases were reported Saturday, with 3,036 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, no new information was released by the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, which reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There have been a total of 83 positive cases in the county, with 56 recovered.
Statewide, there were 19,121 cases, 453 of which were newly reported Saturday. The numbers “demand serious attention,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
There were also two new deaths reported, for a total of 622. At least 5,258 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
More than 66,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 3,173,212, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 133,666 deaths related to the virus.