HUNTINGTON — The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus in West Virginia stood at 96 on Sunday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said there were 4,146 total cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 98 cases since Saturday.
In Cabell County, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 193 confirmed cases in the county. There are also seven probable cases. Eighty-three of the cases are considered currently active, while 116 have recovered.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (514/19), Boone (33/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (26/1), Cabell (193/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (81/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (19/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (39/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (122/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (251/5), Kanawha (409/12), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (108/3), Marshall (64/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (66/2), Mingo (30/2), Monongalia (525/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (148/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (81/19), Putnam (88/1), Raleigh (77/3), Randolph (187/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (30/2), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (36/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (176/9), Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 100 confirmed cases in the county. Seventy of the cases have moved out of isolation. The department is currently monitoring 74 contacts.
According to a post on the Lawrence County Health Department Facebook page, they are seeing an increase in the number of confirmed cases because of direct contact with someone else who is a confirmed case. The department advises those who were in a bar or restaurant in Ironton on or around July 4 to contact the health department, especially if you are symptomatic.
Statewide, cases rose to 65,592 Sunday, with 3,058 deaths related to the virus.
Kentucky Gov. Beshear said there were at least 19,389 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 277 of which were newly reported Sunday. Comparing cases reported from June 29 to July 5 with cases reported from July 6 to July 12, there is a 48.7% increase in positive cases.
“Given the elevated rate of positive COVID-19 cases that continues to increase, the need to curb spread of infection and keep others safe must be taken seriously,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “It is important for everyone to realize we all have a role in containing this disease so hospital capacity remains at a manageable level. Kentuckians must stay committed to this very important effort.”
Beshear reported three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 625 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Sunday include two men, ages 71 and 87, from Fayette County and a 100-year-old woman from Shelby County.
“It is our lives that are on the line and those of our loves ones. It’s $10 billion of our economy and whether or not businesses can stay open. It’s whether or not we can get our kids back to school,” Beshear said. “So make sure you wear that mask. We’re in a dangerous time, but it’s one that we can come through together. It’s go time. We need the very best out of everyone.”
More than 62,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 3,236,130, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 134,572 deaths related to the virus.