HUNTINGTON — What is the economic impact on businesses from the reaction to the coronavirus? It depends on who’s answering.
Amy Hughes, managing partner of Texas Roadhouse in Huntington, says while the restaurant has temporarily had to lay off most of its 150 employees, it’s focusing now on new procedures and managing a business under these unique and stressful circumstances.
“Right now we have approximately 20 to 25 employees, but hoping when this is over we will be calling them all back and will be busier than ever,” Hughes said.
While inside dining at a restaurant is prohibited right now in West Virginia, all Texas Roadhouses in the state are offering curbside to-go services to remain open.
“That is going really well, considering the governor’s order closing restaurants,” Hughes said. “It’s been a challenge, but we have been up to that challenge and continue to offer a full menu, fresh hand-cut uncooked steaks, family packs and more.”
As of last week, the restaurant was taking about 200 orders a day.
“That is considerably down from the amount of orders we would have if the restaurant was fully opened,” she said. “We are adjusting, and sales seem to be getting better each day. We need the community to support us to survive, and we want them to know that we take their safety and the safety of our employees as our top priority.”
Hughes said one of the new procedures was moving everyone outside for the curbside to-go service and upping all the restaurant’s to-go supplies.
“We have been purchasing those supplies locally and hope we can all help each other during these stressful circumstances,” Hughes said. “We plan to reopen to the public as soon as the governor’s order is lifted.”
On Wednesday, Paula Vega Cakes on 9th Street in Huntington closed its doors because of the virus.
“We were trying our best to survive the corona crisis,” owner Paula Vega said. “We had been doing well with the wonderful support from the community, but in reality I was working only half my staff and making only half the production for the last couple of weeks.”
Vega said the cake shop will remain closed until the crisis passes.
Meanwhile, Cathie Barrios, who is the CEO at Rocco’s Italian Specialty Foods in Huntington, says that company’s sales are way up right now, doubling their largest week two weeks in a row.
“Orders for last week and this week are the highest we have ever had in a two-week period,” Barrios said. “We have more than doubled orders each week.”
Barrios added that Top Quality Meats, which is located in Huntington’s West End, produces their frozen spaghetti and frozen lasagna products and is also doing well.
“Their products are flying off the shelves with everyone staying home and eating in,” she said.
Rocco’s Restaurant in Ceredo had to close to sit-down traffic, but continues to offer pickup and delivery. It also is getting the products it needs, Barrios added.
“Top Quality Meats has hired four or five restaurant workers just to keep up with the demand for the frozen products,” she said. “With this shift in business, ones that are able to help others survive and continue to work have stepped up. We feel it’s our duty to the community to make sure our products are available and keep food in people’s freezers.”
‘So much changed so quickly’
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the largest small-business association in the nation, released its latest survey done by its research center on the current impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on small business. It offers a stark contrast from the survey released 10 days earlier. The magnitude of disruption now on the small-business sector is profound with some big winners, but mostly big losers, according to the federation.
Currently, 76% of small businesses are negatively impacted by the coronavirus, a dramatic escalation from just under one-quarter of small businesses reporting the same earlier this month, the data showed. About 5% are positively impacted.
These firms are likely experiencing stronger sales due to a sharp rise in demand for certain products, goods and services, according to the survey.
State-specific data is unavailable, but NFIB West Virginia State Director Gil White said, “So much has changed so quickly, and a lot of our members worry that it may be a while before things get back to normal.”
Nationwide, one in five (20%) small businesses are not currently affected by the outbreak, but 77% of them anticipate that changing if the outbreak spreads to or spreads more broadly in their immediate area over the next three months.
This marks a sharp departure from the earlier survey, where 43% of small businesses anticipated being impacted if the virus spread. Just 4% do not believe they will be impacted if the outbreak escalates, and 18% are not sure.
Of those businesses negatively impacted, 23% are experiencing supply chain disruptions, 54% slower sales and 9% sick employees. The 9% of owners citing sick employees likely responded out of heightened concern and precautions with sick employees showing some signs of cold or flu-like symptoms, but not necessarily because they have employees who have tested positive for the virus, the survey said.
Almost all small-business owners are taking some sort of action adjusting to their changing economic condition or to protect themselves from potential disruption. Just 6% of owners have not taken any action in response to the outbreak, a marked departure from more than half (52%) not taking action two weeks ago.
The level of concern among small-business owners about the coronavirus impacting their business has elevated significantly over the past two weeks. About 68% of small-business owners are “very” concerned about its potential impact on their business, compared with 16% in the earlier survey.
Another 23% are somewhat concerned, and 9% are slightly concerned. Just 1% are not at all concerned.
While many small businesses (47%) have not talked with their bank about financing needs, 30% are planning to do so soon. Another 13% have talked with their personal bank already, 9% with the SBA about their loan programs and 1% with an online lender.