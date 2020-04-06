CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Chesapeake school district has suspended free lunch programs for two weeks after a scare, said Art Suiter, board president.
"We had a grandmother who had symptoms," Suiter said Monday. The school district had been offering about 160 free lunches a day at Chesapeake Elementary School, he said.
"It's hard to social distance," Suiter said. "We feel bad about it. It was a hard decision, but we felt it was necessary to protect our people and the people receiving the food. So we put it on hold for two weeks. We feel (COVID-19) is progressing in our area. This thing is so bizarre."
The school district, with the help of volunteers, was providing two lunches on Mondays, two on Wednesdays and three on Fridays on a drive-through basis at Chesapeake Elementary. The drive-through was staffed by volunteers. The lunch program started after the state ordered schools to be closed last month due to the coronavirus.
Most other Lawrence County school districts are continuing to provide lunches on a limited basis.
"There may come a time we have to quit, but we are continuing it right now," said Steve Easterling, superintendent of the Dawson-Bryant School district.
That district is providing free lunches two days a week, Easterling said Monday. Last week, the district provided 660 meals on Wednesday and distributed 550 on Monday, he said.
Dawson-Bryant is providing a breakfast item and a lunch for two days on Monday, and three lunches on Wednesdays. The meals are provided on a drive-through basis from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Dawson-Bryant High School. The district also uses buses to provide lunches at students' homes.
"We knock on the door and leave the lunches if someone is home," Easterling said.