CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia has cleared its backlog of claims for unemployment benefits — paving the way to begin serving groups of unemployed people who haven’t been able to receive help yet, the agency announced Thursday.
By midnight Wednesday, WorkForce staff had worked through the agency’s backlog of claims that didn’t have any issues flagged by the system, officials said. The agency has received more than 140,000 claims for regular unemployment benefits since March 1.
“There are still some claims we need to manually work through because the claimant listed an incorrect business name, address or personal information,” Scott Adkins, acting commissioner for WorkForce West Virginia, said in the announcement. “But we’re calling these people so we can clean their claim up and get them the help they need.”
The agency also said it has distributed nearly $106 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provides workers receiving regular benefits an extra $600 each week.
Self-employed workers who have lost their job because of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for unemployment benefits starting Friday, April 24, according to the agency.
Independent contractors, gig economy employees and other workers originally not eligible to receive regular unemployment benefits will be able to file a claim at www.workforcewv.org once the agency’s new application system for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance goes live at 10 p.m. Friday, officials said.
“We’ve been working around the clock to get this system up and running,” Adkins said. “I want to thank the West Virginia National Guard, Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety and all of the staff at WorkForce for making sacrifices over the last few weeks to help get money into the hands of struggling West Virginians during this difficult time. I also want to thank Governor Justice for directing resources to us so that we could work to get West Virginians the relief they need.”
The PUA program was created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment compensation. Unemployment numbers Thursday showed that roughly 26.5 million Americans have lost their jobs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nationally, more than 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the Labor Department, a signal that the tidal wave of job losses continues to grow.
West Virginia’s workforce ranked third most affected by COVID-19, in WalletHub’s updated rankings for states with the biggest increases in unemployment due to coronavirus that was released Thursday. Kentucky ranked fourth, while Ohio was 30th most affected.