HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday questioned a bill moving through the Republican-led Legislature that would prohibit mask mandates in public schools in response to the coronavirus, saying he will wait on the proposal’s final outcome before deciding how to act.
Justice has left the decision on masks in schools throughout the pandemic to officials in individual counties, and nearly all of the state’s counties have required them at some point.
“I go back to if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Justice said during a COVID-19 briefing. “Or don’t try to fix it.”
Around two-thirds of West Virginia county school districts require masks in schools now — 35 out of 55, according to the state Department of Education. Most others have policies that trigger a mask requirement if cases in the state or school community reach a certain threshold. Hardy County requires masks for unvaccinated students.
House Bill 4071 would prohibit school and elected officials from implementing mask mandates in schools or during extracurricular activities even in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak, which it defines as 10% or three or more positive cases within a core group of students or teachers. A core group could be one classroom or a sports team, according to the bill.
The bill also would restrict districts from requiring COVID-19 testing for people who don’t have symptoms and prevent students or school employees from being made to quarantine or isolate unless they test positive for COVID-19. Those who do test positive can return to school after five days or a negative test.
The bill is before the House Judiciary Committee after it passed the House Education Committee on Wednesday in a packed meeting room where most lawmakers were not wearing masks.
Raleigh County Delegate Jordan Maynor said he authored the bill after hearing concerns from parents and teachers that the COVID-19 mandates were impacting students’ educational and social development.
But West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said lawmakers should be looking out for the safety of grandparents who are raising kids and are at risk for contracting severe cases of COVID-19. West Virginia leads the nation in the number of grandparents who are raising children.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 5,335 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 16,742 active cases statewide.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (142), Berkeley (1,037), Boone (324), Braxton (80), Brooke (182), Cabell (1,026), Calhoun (47), Clay (86), Doddridge (40), Fayette (548), Gilmer (50), Grant (99), Greenbrier (288), Hampshire (176), Hancock (203), Hardy (169), Harrison (582), Jackson (146), Jefferson (494), Kanawha (1,561), Lewis (141), Lincoln (174), Logan (409), Marion (497), Marshall (365), Mason (158), McDowell (132), Mercer (549), Mineral (199), Mingo (244), Monongalia (825), Monroe (174), Morgan (135), Nicholas (274), Ohio (406), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (50), Pocahontas (36), Preston (241), Putnam (582), Raleigh (1,014), Randolph (345), Ritchie (58), Roane (129), Summers (96), Taylor (130), Tucker (20), Tyler (113), Upshur (176), Wayne (420), Webster (54), Wetzel (153), Wirt (64), Wood (629) and Wyoming (408).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 935 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 13-20, for a total of 14,584. There were six new virus-related deaths in that time, for a total of 186.
There have been 2,583 new cases of the virus and 12 virus-related deaths in the county since the beginning of January.
The health department said the county transmission rate remains high.
Statewide, more than 19,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, for a total of 2,480,566, with 31,978 virus-related deaths.