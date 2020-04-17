CHARLESTON — The West Virginia National Guard provided training on proper personal protective equipment, sanitizing and decontamination methods and best practices for the prevention of COVID-19 spread Tuesday to staff at the Barboursville Veterans Home.
Members of Task Force Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise planned additional visits to the facility in the coming days to train all support staff and facilitate implementing plans and procedures for how to deal with COVID-19 positive cases, if any were to arrive.
"West Virginia has one of the highest per capita populations of veterans in the nation, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that they are protected against this virus," said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the WVNG, in a news release. "In addition to assisting our veterans, our organization continues to prioritize West Virginia's elderly population and will move forward with plans to provide COVID-19-specific prevention training to all long-term care facilities in the state. We have made good progress in flattening the curve here, but we cannot let our guard down, especially with our most vulnerable population."
Since beginning operations in support of the state's COVID-19 response, the WVNG has completed nearly 370 missions through our four lines of effort of operationalizing of the event, stabilizing the population, providing logistical movement of critical supplies and conducting data analysis to combat the virus. Currently, 600 members of the WVNG are on duty serving the citizens of West Virginia.