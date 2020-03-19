CHARLESTON — West Virginia has five confirmed cases of the virus, health officials said. Two cases were reported Thursday in Tucker County and one in Monongalia County. Health officials said all three new cases were travel-related.
The other positive case reported earlier this week is in Mercer County. As of Thursday, state officials said 237 people have been tested for the virus, with 219 negatives, 13 tests pending and the five positives.
West Virginia University Medicine said it tested about 300 people at new drive-through coronavirus testing sites for pre-screened patients in Morgantown, Parkersburg, Bridgeport, Wheeling and Martinsburg, WVU Health Sciences Executive Dean Clay Marsh told reporters. Results should be available in three to four days after a test is performed.
On Thursday, Marshall Health, Mountain Health Network and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department opened a drive-through testing center in Huntington. Mon Health said it will open a drive-through testing location in Morgantown on Friday.