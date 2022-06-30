CHARLESTON — The West Virginia National Guard’s full-time response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end Friday, Gov. Jim Justice said.
Justice first activated the National Guard to assist with the state’s pandemic response in March 2020. Among their duties, guard members have transported supplies, staffed COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites, disinfected vehicles and facilities, and assisted health departments with data entry.
“They did an unbelievable job, and they continue to do that every day,” Justice said at a news conference Thursday.
Justice said 60 guard members will remain on active duty through September to assist the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force.
Statewide, 660 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday as active cases increased to 2,105. That’s 91 more active cases than were reported Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 7,064 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, with five of those deaths reported Thursday. Among the new deaths was an 82-year-old woman from Cabell County, the county’s 386th virus-related death.
More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is still active in offering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at its location on 7th Avenue, as well as through pharmacies and physician offices.
Beginning Tuesday, July 5, free COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available through a partnership with the West Virginia RADx-UP Program to serve vulnerable populations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and COVID-19 vaccinations are available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the health department, 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.
No appointment is needed for COVID-19 testing or vaccination at the health department. All vaccine types and doses will be available, including the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. For more information, visit cabellhealth.org.
As of Thursday, 220 West Virginians were hospitalized for the virus, including four children. That’s four more patients than were reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 26 patients — including one child — were in an intensive care unit and four were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 51% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 27% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. All four patients on ventilators reported being vaccinated, according to the dashboard. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (11), Berkeley (125), Boone (46), Braxton (24), Brooke (15), Cabell (108), Calhoun (7), Clay (9), Doddridge (3), Fayette (52), Gilmer (4), Grant (13), Greenbrier (55), Hampshire (25), Hancock (31), Hardy (11), Harrison (89), Jackson (22), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (239), Lewis (18), Lincoln (19), Logan (37), Marion (83), Marshall (29), Mason (21), McDowell (31), Mercer (76), Mineral (32), Mingo (24), Monongalia (114), Monroe (19), Morgan (14), Nicholas (31), Ohio (41), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (4), Preston (26), Putnam (90), Raleigh (95), Randolph (18), Ritchie (9), Roane (22), Summers (18), Taylor (27), Tucker (8), Tyler (4), Upshur (41), Wayne (28), Webster (13), Wetzel (15), Wirt (3), Wood (97) and Wyoming (31).