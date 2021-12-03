This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia will soon record 300,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, as new and active cases continue to inch up in the state.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard, there have been 298,695 total COVID-19 cases reported in the state, with 7,673 of those — 560 more than Thursday — currently active. For the third day in a row, more than 1,000 cases were reported, with 1,244 reported Friday.
The state’s cumulative percent positivity, which has been on a consistent incline for weeks, inched up to 6.25% on Friday, per the dashboard.
COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia totaled 4,962, with 17 of those reported Friday. Almost 90% of deaths occurring in the state after vaccinations were made available were in unvaccinated people, according to the dashboard.
Among the deaths reported Friday was a 59-year-old man from Lincoln County.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 totaled 583 on Friday — 13 more than Thursday — with 192 of those patients in an intensive care unit and 97 receiving care on a ventilator. Exactly 78% of COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated. That increased to 85% for those in an ICU and 87% for people on a ventilator.
There are potentially 896,261 fully vaccinated West Virginians, per the state, which accounts for nearly 53% of eligible residents. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 234,006 — about 26% — have received a booster dose.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (63), Berkeley (710), Boone (79), Braxton (56), Brooke (113), Cabell (341), Calhoun (41), Clay (32), Doddridge (29), Fayette (215), Gilmer (22), Grant (68), Greenbrier (94), Hampshire (105), Hancock (116), Hardy (69), Harrison (343), Jackson (84), Jefferson (334), Kanawha (542), Lewis (133), Lincoln (75), Logan (136), Marion (230), Marshall (128), Mason (74), McDowell (93), Mercer (341), Mineral (134), Mingo (128), Monongalia (236), Monroe (44), Morgan (109), Nicholas (202), Ohio (220), Pendleton (31), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (24), Preston (156), Putnam (209), Raleigh (339), Randolph (82), Ritchie (41), Roane (61), Summers (30), Taylor (75), Tucker (11), Tyler (29), Upshur (101), Wayne (108), Webster (37), Wetzel (90), Wirt (31), Wood (368) and Wyoming (77).
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
