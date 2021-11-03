CHARLESTON — Hoping to encourage a strong rollout for COVID-19 vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds, Wednesday’s state COVID-19 briefing telecast featured Dr. Jessica McColley of Cabin Creek Health Center in Kanawha County giving a shot to her 7-year-old son.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday gave authorization for pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and James Hoyer, state interagency task force director, said Monday the state had secured 50,000 doses for distribution as soon as the CDC approval was finalized.
Demonstrating that the injection is quick and relatively painless, McColley encouraged parents of young children to answer any questions and concerns they may have beforehand.
“Kids are always going to have questions. ‘Is it going to hurt?’ It will a little,” she said.
In a state that continues to have the lowest vaccination rate in the nation, according to the CDC, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he plans to announce a vaccination incentive program geared to that age group next week.
“It will probably be Babydog III, and we’ll probably do something with her and the young kids,” he said.
Justice has spent roughly $18 million of federal pandemic relief funds on prizes given away during two prior rounds of the vaccination incentive sweepstakes, named for his pet English bulldog. He has continued to stage the sweepstakes, in which he goes around the state to personally award prizes, in spite of national studies showing that other vaccination incentive sweepstakes have had little to no effectiveness in persuading people to get their shots.
State vaccination rates actually decreased during Justice’s two previous sweepstakes promotions.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state public health officer, said the state is encouraging parents of all 5- to 11-year-olds to get their children vaccinated, and said parents should consult with their pediatricians if they believe their child may have any medical conditions that would raise issues about being vaccinated.
“Symptoms of long COVID in children is something we don’t want to see,” she said, referring to the syndrome of patients having lingering post-infection symptoms and possible internal organ damage, even after mild cases of COVID-19.
State officials on Wednesday also encouraged adults who have been fully vaccinated to get booster shots at the proper time.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, 45,444 doses of booster shots have been administered in the state, meaning that only about 5% of fully vaccinated adults age 18 and older have gotten their booster shots.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar and vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University, cited a new study published in The Lancet medical journal showing that booster shots reduce the likelihood of hospitalizations by 93% and reduce the risk of dying of COVID-19 by 81%.
“We know that it is so effective in reducing your risk of severe illness or dying,” he said.
Justice said the state has administered a total of 5,603 vaccine doses since Monday, saying, “That’s real progress. That’s not what we want, but it’s real progress.”
The department dashboard shows that 2,919 doses were administered over the past three days, with a seven-day rolling average of 1,159 doses per day as of Tuesday.
That’s the lowest seven-day average since 1,123 doses a day Oct. 27. The seven-day average dipped as low as 676 doses a day Oct. 21.
By comparison, at the peak in early March, the state was administering more than 20,000 doses a day.
Also Wednesday, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said the state’s new COVID-19 vaccination exemption law, with broadly defined medical and religious exemptions, may be in conflict with federal law regarding employer vaccination mandates.
“The Legislature did pass a law that may be in conflict with federal statutes, so there may be lawsuits,” he said. “It goes into effect in January, so we hope things get sorted out before we get there.”
The bill passed the Senate on a 17-16 vote, and the Senate lacked the needed two-thirds vote to make the legislation effective from passage.
Justice later seemingly contradicted Crouch, saying, “I sent the bill up because I stand rock solid behind the feeling that I want everybody to get vaccinated, but I think this country was founded on our freedoms, and I don’t think that if someone has a religious belief that draws them toward not taking the vaccination, or a medical reason, I don’t think we should be terminating them from their jobs.”