HUNTINGTON — West Virginia reported no new deaths related to the novel coronavirus Sunday, and the total number of virus-related deaths stood at 50.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, there have been 1,195 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia. There have been 51,783 laboratory results received for the virus, with 50,588 negative results.
The confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (5), Berkeley (159), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (15), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (6), Hampshire (7), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (31), Jackson (130), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (167), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (16), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (105), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (28), Raleigh (11), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (89), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (41), Wyoming (1).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, the DHHR said in the release.
In Ohio, the number of cases climbed toward 20,000, with 19,914 reported as of 2 p.m. Sunday. The state has reported 1,038 deaths related to the virus. In Lawrence County, there were no new cases identified Sunday. There have been 24 total cases with 23 out of isolation and one case being followed.
In Kentucky, 5,130 cases of COVID-19 had been reported, including 253 deaths.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 29,000 new cases Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. to 1,122,486. There have been 65,735 deaths related to the virus.
