CHARLESTON — Four Cabell County residents were among the latest COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia. The state reported 39 new deaths tied to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,598. Among the deaths were a 69-year-old woman, two 82-year-old men and a 94-year-old woman, all from Cabell County.
Cabell County has reported 369 virus-related deaths.
Other deaths reported Tuesday included an 83-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman, both from Wayne County; and a 65-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, both from Lincoln County.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, 189 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday. Active cases dropped to 1,092, 152 fewer than reported Monday.
Hospitalizations decreased by 10, with 262 residents — including five children — hospitalized for the virus. Of those patients, 72 were in intensive care units and 44 were receiving care on ventilators. More than 61% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated.
Health officials say being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (7), Berkeley (35), Boone (8), Braxton (16), Brooke (14), Cabell (48), Calhoun (6), Clay (0), Doddridge (1), Fayette (43), Gilmer (1), Grant (4), Greenbrier (24), Hampshire (6), Hancock (8), Hardy (1), Harrison (34), Jackson (7), Jefferson (19), Kanawha (54), Lewis (6), Lincoln (10), Logan (13), Marion (57), Marshall (70), Mason (20), McDowell (25), Mercer (45), Mineral (6), Mingo (25), Monongalia (55), Monroe (5), Morgan (3), Nicholas (20), Ohio (11), Pendleton (0), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (5), Preston (29), Putnam (27), Raleigh (145), Randolph (7), Ritchie (8), Roane (7), Summers (11), Taylor (12), Tucker (9), Tyler (2), Upshur (19), Wayne (12), Webster (15), Wetzel (16), Wirt (0), Wood (37) and Wyoming (22).
