HUNTINGTON — Eight local deaths were among the new COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia last week.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 43 new virus-related deaths statewide, for a total of 7,581 since the pandemic began.
The new deaths included a 67-year-old man, 73-year-old man, 75-year-old woman and 100-year-old woman, all from Cabell County; an 85-year-old man and 91-year-old man, both from Wayne County; and a 72-year-old man and 76-year-old woman, both from Lincoln County.
Cabell County has reported 418 virus-related deaths, while Wayne County has reported 142.
The DHHR also reported 809 active cases of COVID-19 across West Virginia as last week came to a close, with 27 active cases in Cabell County and six in Wayne County as of Friday.
There were 1,587 new cases reported in West Virginia last week, for a total of 612,262.
As active cases hovered around 800, the community transmission levels of the virus remained in the medium range for much of the region last week.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the medium level for Cabell, Lincoln and Wayne counties in West Virginia, Lawrence County in Ohio, and Boyd County in Kentucky.
The transmission level was low in Putnam County, West Virginia.
According to its website, the CDC determines community levels by reviewing three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
When the community transmission level is medium, the CDC recommends that people who are at high risk for severe illness talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
The CDC’s community transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. The CDC updates the levels every Thursday.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
Anyone 6 months old or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Shipments of the new COVID-19 vaccine booster, which is expected to better protect against the omicron variant of the virus, are being received in West Virginia, and residents may obtain them in pharmacies and their local health departments, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said.
