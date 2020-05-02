HUNTINGTON — West Virginia reported three additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in the state to 50.
The latest deaths were a 100-year-old woman from Monongalia County and a 69-year-old woman and 70-year-old man, both from Kanawha County, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
“We take the reporting of these deaths very seriously and extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there have been 1,184 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia. There have been 51,115 laboratory results received for the virus, with 49,931 negative results.
The confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (five), Berkeley (156), Boone (six), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (44), Fayette (14), Gilmer (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (five), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (11), Hardy (seven), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (168), Lewis (four), Lincoln (two), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (15), Mason (12), McDowell (six), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (two), Monongalia (105), Monroe (five), Morgan (13), Nicholas (six), Ohio (33), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (two), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (10), Randolph (four), Roane (seven), Summers (one), Taylor (seven), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (89), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (41) and Wyoming (one).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, the DHHR said in the release. That was the case for Wayne County, which reported 90 cases earlier in the day Saturday.
In Ohio, the number of cases climbed toward 20,000, with 19,335 reported as of 2 p.m. Saturday. The state has reported 1,021 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, 4,708 cases of COVID-19 had been reported, including 240 deaths.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 30,000 new cases Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. to 1,092,815. There have been 64,283 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.