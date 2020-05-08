HUNTINGTON — West Virginia reported its 52nd death related to the novel coronavirus Friday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said the death was an 82-year-old man from Berkeley County.
“We are deeply saddened to report another death of a West Virginian. We send our sympathies to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
Gov. Jim Justice on Friday also signed and filed an executive order that allows businesses in the “Week 3” phase of the state’s reopening plan to resume operations. Week 3, which begins Monday, May 11, permits wellness centers that provide physical therapy and similar professional services, as well as drive-in movie theaters, to reopen.
Justice also announced that as part of his statewide reopening plan, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System will open with limitations May 21. Riders will be expected to follow safety guidelines including wearing face masks or face shields while stopped; self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms; taking their temperature prior to arriving at the trails to ensure it doesn’t exceed 100 degrees; avoiding congregating on the trails; practicing proper social distancing; and avoiding sharing UTVs, ATVs or off-road dirt bikes with anyone outside their immediate group or party.
Justice said public buildings and restrooms along the trail system will remain closed until further notice.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the state had 1,323 positive cases of COVID-19, with 59,567 laboratory results received for the virus.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (seven), Berkeley (184), Boone (eight), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (48), Clay (two), Fayette (30), Gilmer (four), Grant (three), Greenbrier (eight), Hampshire (eight), Hancock (12), Hardy (15), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (180), Lewis (four), Lincoln (four), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (six), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (two), Monongalia (111), Monroe (six), Morgan (16), Nicholas (eight), Ohio (35), Pendleton (five), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (two), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (nine), Randolph (five), Ritchie (one), Roane (eight), Summers (one), Taylor (eight), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (five), Wayne (93), Wetzel (four), Wirt (three), Wood (43) and Wyoming (one).
DHHR said the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data, including minority data.
In Ohio, the total number of cases of COVID-19 climbed above 23,000 for the first time, with the state reporting 23,016 cases as of 2 p.m. Friday. There have been 1,306 deaths related to the virus.
Lawrence County officials announced Friday that all of the 24 confirmed cases in that county are out of isolation.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear outlined additional plans for the state’s gradual reopening, saying government offices and agencies can reopen May 18, while places of worship and funeral homes can reopen May 20.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Kentucky reported 6,288 cases of COVID-19 in the state, 176 of which were newly confirmed. There were four new deaths related to the virus reported Friday, bringing the state’s total to 298.
There were 1,219,066 cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. has reported 73,297 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.