CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases rose to 376. That’s 19 more cases than reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
The state now reports 497,864 total cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
To date, 6,835 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including four reported Friday. Among the new deaths was an 80-year-old woman from Mason County.
As of Friday, 148 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including three children. That’s 10 fewer patients than reported Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 42 were in intensive care units — including one child — and 18 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 58% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That increased to 62% for those in the ICU and decreased to 50% for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (3), Berkeley (28), Boone (4), Braxton (1), Brooke (5), Cabell (20), Calhoun (0), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (5), Gilmer (0), Grant (1), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (4), Hancock (3), Hardy (1), Harrison (15), Jackson (5), Jefferson (13), Kanawha (19), Lewis (7), Lincoln (3), Logan (5), Marion (15), Marshall (6), Mason (3), McDowell (3), Mercer (29), Mineral (8), Mingo (8), Monongalia (31), Monroe (2), Morgan (8), Nicholas (6), Ohio (6), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (20), Randolph (7), Ritchie (0), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (9), Wayne (3), Webster (4), Wetzel (4), Wirt (1), Wood (14) and Wyoming (6).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.