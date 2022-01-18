CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 1,949 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest number of new cases in one day since Jan. 2.
The new cases bring the state’s active case count to 17,239, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 5,561 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with 29 of those reported overnight. Among the new deaths reported Tuesday were a 74-year-old woman and a 75-year-old woman, both from Cabell County; a 96-year-old woman from Putnam County; and a 93-year-old woman from Mason County.
As of Tuesday, 854 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 14 of those patients were children. Of total patients, 200 were in the intensive care unit — including two children — and 116 were receiving care on a ventilator.
Nearly 71% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increases to 84% for people in the ICU and 91% for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, experts say.
About 55% of eligible residents — 944,088 people — are fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 9% — 153,065 people — report being partially vaccinated, according to the DHHR.
Nearly 39% of people who are fully vaccinated — 366,883 people — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available for anyone who is age 12 or older and who received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine five months previously, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months before.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (73), Berkeley (1,258), Boone (237), Braxton (102), Brooke (144), Cabell (1,014), Calhoun (49), Clay (74), Doddridge (40), Fayette (551), Gilmer (54), Grant (94), Greenbrier (319), Hampshire (164), Hancock (208), Hardy (115), Harrison (619), Jackson (109), Jefferson (694), Kanawha (1,887), Lewis (89), Lincoln (174), Logan (263), Marion (625), Marshall (326), Mason (144), McDowell (114), Mercer (422), Mineral (295), Mingo (168), Monongalia (999), Monroe (146), Morgan (204), Nicholas (189), Ohio (556), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (68), Pocahontas (30), Preston (271), Putnam (612), Raleigh (964), Randolph (308), Ritchie (84), Roane (154), Summers (95), Taylor (135), Tucker (22), Tyler (83), Upshur (157), Wayne (352), Webster (67), Wetzel (141), Wirt (55), Wood (862) and Wyoming (213).
In Kentucky, another unwanted pandemic milestone was reached, with the state surpassing 1 million COVID-19 cases as the prevalence of the omicron variant puts increased pressure on hospitals, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
The state reported more than 53,500 new coronavirus cases in the past five days, pushing the case total past the 1 million mark since the first Kentucky case was detected in early March 2020, the governor said.
Kentucky’s test positivity rate has reached 30.25%, an all-time high in the state, he said.
“We’ve never dreamed that almost one out of every three people being tested would be testing positive,” Beshear said at a news conference.
“Right now this is certainly the most contagious COVID has been by far,” he added.
Hospital capacity in Kentucky is becoming “stretched” amid the unprecedented surge of cases, he said. The state reported Tuesday that 2,200 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 431 in intensive care units and 244 on ventilators.
“It’s pretty simple: Get vaccinated, get boosted and you’re very unlikely to end up in the hospital for omicron,” the governor said.
Kentucky’s death toll from the virus has surpassed 12,600 since the pandemic began.
In Ohio, more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, for a total of more than 1.8 million, with 31,213 deaths related to the virus.