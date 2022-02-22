CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 575 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. That’s the fewest number of new cases reported in the state since mid-November when the surge driven by the omicron variant began to grow.
Active cases in West Virginia dropped to 4,028 on Tuesday. That’s 637 fewer active cases than reported Monday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 in West Virginia totaled 6,219 on Tuesday, with 36 of those reported overnight. Among the deaths were an 84-year-old woman, a 76-year-old man and an 89-year-old man, all from Cabell County, as well as a 30-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman, both from Wayne County.
As of Tuesday, 645 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 12 children. Of those patients, 151 were in an intensive care unit and 84 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 64% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increases to 77% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and 92% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.
Health officials agree that being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 infections.
To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated, per the state dashboard.
Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster shot.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases by county are: Barbour (86), Berkeley (128), Boone (53), Braxton (15), Brooke (28), Cabell (222), Calhoun (14), Clay (7), Doddridge (21), Fayette (163), Gilmer (9), Grant (39), Greenbrier (109), Hampshire (33), Hancock (20), Hardy (16), Harrison (224), Jackson (27), Jefferson (58), Kanawha (340), Lewis (37), Lincoln (85), Logan (92), Marion (138), Marshall (64), Mason (68), McDowell (99), Mercer (204), Mineral (48), Mingo (67), Monongalia (151), Monroe (56), Morgan (23), Nicholas (80), Ohio (37), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (15), Preston (93), Putnam (134), Raleigh (185), Randolph (32), Ritchie (27), Roane (35), Summers (32), Taylor (83), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (79), Wayne (83), Webster (45), Wetzel (23), Wirt (10), Wood (158) and Wyoming (79).
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
