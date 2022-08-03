HUNTINGTON — Nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 995 new cases of the virus across the state Wednesday, for a total of 559,295. There were 3,166 active cases statewide.
There were also six new virus-related deaths reported Wednesday, for a total of 7,169 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The state reported 349 hospitalizations due to the virus, including 11 pediatric cases. In addition, 53 people — including five children — were hospitalized in intensive care units. Fourteen people were reported to be hospitalized on a ventilator.
Also reported were 72 inmates and 54 correctional system staff with positive test results.
The DHHR recommends residents 6 months and older get a COVID-19 vaccine, with children 5 years and older also receiving a booster shot when due. A second booster shot is recommended for adults over 50 or children younger than 13 with serious or chronic health conditions.
As of Wednesday, 63.8% of the state population — 1.1 million people — had received at least one dose of the vaccination, but only 987,122 were considered fully vaccinated.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (51), Berkeley (169), Boone (60), Braxton (14), Brooke (27), Cabell (158), Calhoun (8), Clay (8), Doddridge (8), Fayette (94), Gilmer (11), Grant (17), Greenbrier (70), Hampshire (32), Hancock (32), Hardy (41), Harrison (119), Jackson (36), Jefferson (80), Kanawha (288), Lewis (21), Lincoln (44), Logan (82), Marion (106), Marshall (59), Mason (51), McDowell (50), Mercer (152), Mineral (34), Mingo (47), Monongalia (128), Monroe (38), Morgan (16), Nicholas (44), Ohio (68), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (12), Preston (26), Putnam (110), Raleigh (204), Randolph (25), Ritchie (16), Roane (38), Summers (27), Taylor (28), Tucker (10), Tyler (12), Upshur (40), Wayne (55), Webster (19), Wetzel (12), Wirt (11), Wood (194) and Wyoming (52).
More information about vaccinations can be found at vaccinate.wv.gov or by calling 833-734-0965.
