CHARLESTON — West Virginia has reported two additional deaths, including a woman from Wayne County, related to the novel coronavirus.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said the state’s 11th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Wayne County, and the 12th is a 70-year-old man from Mingo County.
“We continue to mourn the loss of these lives due to COVID-19,” Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of DHHR, said in a news release.
DHHR said as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, West Virginia has 718 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 17,821 laboratory results received for the virus, with 17,103 negative and 12 deaths.
The confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (101), Boone (one), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (26), Fayette (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (six), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (28), Jackson (34), Jefferson (56), Kanawha (91), Lewis (two), Lincoln (one), Logan (eight), Marion (39), Marshall (seven), Mason (nine), McDowell (six), Mercer (eight), Mineral (six), Mingo (one), Monongalia (83), Monroe (one), Morgan (seven), Nicholas (three), Ohio (22), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (six), Putnam (13), Raleigh (six), Randolph (four), Roane (two), Summers (one), Taylor (four), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (three), Wayne (69), Wetzel (three), Wirt (two), Wood (25) and Wyoming (one).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, DHHR said in the release. Such is the case of Cabell and Hampshire counties in this report.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.