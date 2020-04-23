CHARLESTON — West Virginia is reporting two additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
One of the deaths is an 85-year-old man from Wayne County, while the other new death is a 71-year-old man from Kanawha County, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The state now has 31 total deaths related to COVID-19.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there are 981 positive cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. There have been 29,116 laboratory results received for the virus, with 28,135 negative.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (127), Boone (two), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (38), Fayette (eight), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (30), Jackson (112), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (142), Lewis (three), Lincoln (one), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (eight), Mason (11), McDowell (six), Mercer (nine), Mineral (11), Mingo (two), Monongalia (89), Monroe (five), Morgan (seven), Nicholas (five), Ohio (24), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (eight), Randolph (four), Roane (four), Summers (one), Taylor (five), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (81), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (35) and Wyoming (one).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, the DHHR said. Such is the case of Putnam County in Thursday’s report.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.