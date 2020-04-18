CHARLESTON — West Virginia has reported two additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
Both deaths — an 83-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman — were affiliated with a nursing home in Jackson County, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
“We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of DHHR, said in the release.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the state reported 825 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been 19,794 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,969 negative. The state has had 18 total deaths related to the virus.
The confirmed cases per county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (107), Boone (two), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (30), Fayette (four), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (six), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (29), Jackson (70), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (111), Lewis (two), Lincoln (one), Logan (eight), Marion (42), Marshall (eight), Mason (11), McDowell (six), Mercer (eight), Mineral (eight), Mingo (two), Monongalia (84), Monroe (four), Morgan (eight), Nicholas (three), Ohio (22), Pendleton (two), Pleasants (one), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (seven), Randolph (four), Roane (two), Summers (one), Taylor (five), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (75), Wetzel (three), Wirt (two), Wood (29) and Wyoming (one).
A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.