HUNTINGTON — While West Virginia officials gave local boards of education the flexibility to implement their own rules for mask-wearing and social distancing ahead of the 2021-22 school year, many districts are already rethinking their safety guidance as COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb.
Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases within the community, Kanawha County public schools announced Wednesday plans to mandate masks for employees and students at all grade levels starting Friday.
It is a quick change from how the district began the school year more than a week ago. On Aug. 2, Kanawha County Board of Education members voted 3-2 to require children from preschool through fifth grade to wear masks at school, while leaving children from sixth grade to 12th grade with the choice to wear one.
The Cabell County Board of Education, which issued guidance earlier this month that made wearing masks optional for the 2021-22 school year, will now meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, to discuss and potentially vote on mask requirements, Superintendent Ryan Saxe announced Tuesday night.
The emergency meeting arose after concerns were voiced over the district’s 12,000 students, many of whom are too young to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and delta variant, returning to classrooms Wednesday as the number of virus cases in the region continues to rise.
Likewise, just hours before the 2021 school year began Wednesday, the Lincoln County Board of Education voted to adopt a mask policy recommended to them by the Lincoln County Health Department.
Under the adopted guidance, masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors when Lincoln County is orange or red on the county alert map. The mask requirement will then remain in place until Lincoln County is gold or better on the alert map for three consecutive days. Masks may also be required at individual school sites if school spread is evident, according to the guidance document.
When Lincoln County is not in the red or orange, masks will still be required on school buses for all students at all times, and drivers will be asked to wear masks during loading and unloading of passengers. Masks will also be recommended for students, staff members and visitors who are not fully vaccinated for all indoor activities.
The Boone County Board of Education, in a 4-1 vote last week, moved to require face masks indoors for all students, teachers and staff from Pre-K through 12th grade for the 2021-22 school year. Visitors and all students riding a school bus either to or from school also will be required to wear a mask.
The guidelines apply regardless of vaccination status and will be in play when school begins Thursday, Aug. 19.
“The wearing of face masks is one safety measure designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” explained Boone County’s Interim Superintendent Dr. Lisa Beck in a letter to staff and students. “As a school system, we will be cleaning and disinfecting on a frequent and regular basis, encouraging hand-washing and use of hand sanitizer, practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible, and completing contact tracing when a student or staff member is exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.
“We recognize that the most effective mitigation strategy is the vaccination for COVID-19 for those who are eligible to receive it. The No. 1 priority of the adopted guidance is to ensure a safe environment for both students and staff.”