CHARLESTON — More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia has reported its highest daily positivity rate.
The state reported a 38.12% daily positivity rate Tuesday, meaning more than 38% of COVID-19 tests processed came back positive. While testing in the state is down compared to recent months and years, that rate is the highest recorded since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The second highest daily positivity rate was recorded in West Virginia on Jan. 19, when active cases were also at an unprecedented peak.
West Virginia reported 761 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as active cases decreased to 2,817. That’s 41 fewer cases than reported in the state Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state virus dashboard.
State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, which cannot be reported to the state or localities.
To date, 7,091 residents have died from COVID-19 infections. More than 84% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated.
As of Tuesday, 312 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four children. That’s 27 more patients than reported Friday, which was the last time state officials updated the hospitalization data. Of those hospitalized, 49 patients were in an intensive care unit and seven were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 47% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 45% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. Four of the seven patients receiving care on ventilators reported being unvaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say. Anyone who is 6 months or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (9), Berkeley (187), Boone (45), Braxton (11), Brooke (14), Cabell (138), Calhoun (8), Clay (7), Doddridge (6), Fayette (97), Gilmer (10), Grant (12), Greenbrier (68), Hampshire (22), Hancock (39), Hardy (27), Harrison (128), Jackson (21), Jefferson (80), Kanawha (344), Lewis (27), Lincoln (20), Logan (53), Marion (118), Marshall (56), Mason (34), McDowell (52), Mercer (139), Mineral (32), Mingo (48), Monongalia (135), Monroe (14), Morgan (7), Nicholas (42), Ohio (44), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (7), Preston (39), Putnam (102), Raleigh (146), Randolph (15), Ritchie (8), Roane (20), Summers (26), Taylor (23), Tucker (8), Tyler (6), Upshur (56), Wayne (23), Webster (22), Wetzel (22), Wirt (2), Wood (133) and Wyoming (45).