CHARLESTON — West Virginia on Thursday surpassed 400,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020.
Of those 401,796 total cases, 5,453 were reported overnight, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. There are 15,687 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
Fourteen additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday, pushing the cumulative total to 5,590. Among the new deaths were an 81-year-old man from Mason County and a 66-year-old man from Putnam County.
According to the dashboard, 952 people were hospitalized, including 12 children. That’s 90 more patients than were reported the same time last week, and 194 more than were reported two weeks ago.
Intensive care units are treating 216 patients — including one child. Of those, 131 are receiving care on a ventilator.
More than 70% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increases to 83% for those in the ICU and 88% for people receiving care on a ventilator.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to avoid severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, about 55% of eligible residents — 945,340 individuals — are fully vaccinated. Of those who are fully vaccinated, about 39% — 370,082 residents — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,186), Boone (268), Braxton (80), Brooke (164), Cabell (934), Calhoun (36), Clay (76), Doddridge (36), Fayette (517), Gilmer (37), Grant (91), Greenbrier (286), Hampshire (167), Hancock (191), Hardy (125), Harrison (532), Jackson (79), Jefferson (536), Kanawha (1,565), Lewis (110), Lincoln (162), Logan (325), Marion (498), Marshall (338), Mason (123), McDowell (104), Mercer (478), Mineral (243), Mingo (222), Monongalia (848), Monroe (133), Morgan (136), Nicholas (223), Ohio (402), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (57), Pocahontas (48), Preston (217), Putnam (546), Raleigh (935), Randolph (289), Ritchie (52), Roane (117), Summers (77), Taylor (109), Tucker (16), Tyler (89), Upshur (159), Wayne (371), Webster (35), Wetzel (128), Wirt (54), Wood (663) and Wyoming (328).
Cases climbing
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported Wednesday afternoon that it has seen 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, 46 hospitalizations and 11 deaths so far in January.
Earlier this month, the health department reported that the county had seen a total of more than 13,000 cases since the pandemic began and 186 virus deaths.
Statewide, more than 21,000 new cases were reported Thursday, for a total of 1,922,229 confirmed cases. There have been 31,213 virus-related deaths.
Congressman tests positive
In Kentucky, a congressman who has been critical of pandemic mask and vaccine mandates said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from northern Kentucky, tweeted Thursday that he is not vaccinated but his symptoms have been mild and he believes he is “over it.”
Massie said on Twitter he would not be voting, meeting anyone in person or making public appearances until next week.
Massie added that people who find themselves sick with the virus should seek a doctor’s advice “because every case is unique and some cases are very serious.”
The five-term congressman has been outspoken about his opposition to mandates for masking and vaccinations since early in the pandemic.
Last week, he wrote on social media that his congressional office would “not comply” with Washington, D.C.’s, vaccine mandate for restaurants.
“We will get our food from Virginia or we will bring it to work,” he tweeted. “Shame has befallen our nation’s capital.” Earlier this year he called the House’s mask rule “unscientific and unconstitutional.”
He has asserted that he has an immunity to the disease because he also tested positive for it in 2020.
Massie easily won re-election in 2020 after former President Donald Trump endorsed his Republican primary opponent. Trump was angered over Massie’s move to force a roll call vote on a pandemic spending package in March 2020.