HUNTINGTON — West Virginia passed some grim new milestones Friday, including more than 4,400 total COVID-19 deaths and the deaths of more than 3,000 unvaccinated West Virginians who have died since vaccines became readily available statewide.
As of Friday, the COVID-19 death toll stood at 4,426, with 3,309 deaths since vaccines became available. Of those, 252 deaths were breakthrough cases of fully vaccinated residents, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. That leaves 3,057 likely preventable deaths, had those people been fully vaccinated.
James Hoyer, state interagency task force director, said during Friday’s COVID-19 briefing that unvaccinated people account for more than 92% of total COVID-19 deaths, 83% of intensive care patients and 87% of critically ill patients on ventilators.
“In that remaining percentage, these are folks that are older and have multiple comorbidities,” he said of the breakthrough deaths, which account for less than 8% of COVID-19 deaths.
Hoyer and Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 czar and vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University, said the death rates for unvaccinated residents are evidence of the urgent need for West Virginians to get vaccinated and for the fully vaccinated to get booster shots.
“We’ve got to get more people vaccinated overall, and we’ve got to get booster shots,” Hoyer said.
Through Friday, West Virginia continued to have the nation’s lowest percentage of total population fully vaccinated, at 41.01%, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Friday’s briefing opened with Gov. Jim Justice spending nearly 11 minutes reciting 110 COVID-19 deaths recorded since the last briefing, on Tuesday, a number that included 44 earlier deaths not immediately reported to the DHHR but reconciled from death certificates.
Justice continued to send mixed messages Friday, imploring West Virginians to get their vaccinations and booster shots, saying spread of the virus won’t be sufficiently slowed until more residents do so, but also saying he stands rock solid with those who believe they have the freedom to refuse to be vaccinated.
Statewide, 902 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 270,984. There were also 17 new deaths reported. Among the deaths was a 38-year-old woman from Cabell County, the 266th virus-related death in the county.
There were 7,629 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (69), Berkeley (551), Boone (174), Braxton (31), Brooke (76), Cabell (320), Calhoun (48), Clay (30), Doddridge (96), Fayette (137), Gilmer (31), Grant (79), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (84), Hancock (126), Hardy (87), Harrison (362), Jackson (83), Jefferson (128), Kanawha (650), Lewis (62), Lincoln (129), Logan (101), Marion (332), Marshall (80), Mason (56), McDowell (76), Mercer (236), Mineral (102), Mingo (137), Monongalia (617), Monroe (27), Morgan (54), Nicholas (171), Ohio (116), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (18), Preston (188), Putnam (311), Raleigh (365), Randolph (77), Ritchie (17), Roane (75), Summers (51), Taylor (110), Tucker (28), Tyler (13), Upshur (106), Wayne (99), Webster (53), Wetzel (86), Wirt (15), Wood (280) and Wyoming (131).
In Kentucky, 49 deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday, a day after the state’s governor urged residents to get a booster shot in efforts to defeat the coronavirus.
Among the reported deaths was a 31-year-old person, Gov. Andy Beshear said on his Twitter account. The state reported 767 new confirmed cases of the virus and another 846 probable new cases, for a total of 1,623.
Beshear also said that the testing positivity rate has decreased to 5.08%.
At a Thursday news conference, Beshear said getting a COVID-19 booster will play a crucial role in ultimately defeating the coronavirus.
People ages 65 and older should get a booster, he said. Also eligible are people living in long-term settings, those with underlying health conditions and those exposed to a lot of other people through work, the governor said. It also applies to recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with a booster recommended for them at least two months after the vaccination.
“Boosters are now the most critical thing, aside from getting more people vaccinated,” the Democratic governor said.
Meanwhile, Kentucky’s favorable trends have continued in the fight against the virus, with declining COVID-19 hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care units and ventilator use, he said.