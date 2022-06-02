CHARLESTON — West Virginia is scaling back its community COVID-19 testing events.
During a press briefing Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice said the access to and convenience of at-home COVID-19 test kits means there is less of a need for public community testing efforts.
The state has provided free community testing for residents since the beginning of the pandemic.
“There are still plenty of places out there where you can find access to free testing. But, to be perfectly honest, what’s happening right now with our community testing events is that they’re set up all day, but maybe only two people come by,” Justice said in a news release. “We’re just spending money that could be better spent somewhere else right now.
“That said, if things happen to get worse, we’ll be right back out there.”
Testing sites will continue to be offered at pharmacies, participating local health departments, participating medical centers and federally qualified health care centers, the release said.
West Virginia reported 696 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as active cases dropped to 2,117. That’s 29 fewer active cases than were reported Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 6,971 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, including nine deaths reported Thursday. Among the new deaths were a 67-year-old woman from Putnam County and a 27-year-old woman from Wayne County. A 15-year-old girl from Raleigh County was also listed among the new deaths, one of the youngest people in the state to die due to the virus.
More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Thursday, 178 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including seven children. That’s five more patients than were reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 24 people — including one child — were in intensive care units. Eleven patients, also including one child, were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 49% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That increased to 58% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and decreased to 27% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with another 9% being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (10), Berkeley (156), Boone (20), Braxton (8), Brooke (17), Cabell (106), Calhoun (10), Clay (2), Doddridge (3), Fayette (58), Gilmer (2), Grant (9), Greenbrier (30), Hampshire (20), Hancock (37), Hardy (13), Harrison (91), Jackson (12), Jefferson (106), Kanawha (210), Lewis (35), Lincoln (24), Logan (47), Marion (88), Marshall (29), Mason (41), McDowell (13), Mercer (83), Mineral (32), Mingo (23), Monongalia (125), Monroe (17), Morgan (7), Nicholas (56), Ohio (62), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (22), Putnam (66), Raleigh (97), Randolph (41), Ritchie (8), Roane (25), Summers (7), Taylor (30), Tucker (4), Tyler (4), Upshur (43), Wayne (34), Webster (5), Wetzel (24), Wirt (4), Wood (56) and Wyoming (37).