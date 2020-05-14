CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials are using a new system to monitor COVID-19 spread in the counties.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, on Thursday explained the new “high alert” system health officials have developed to better monitor spread of the virus as more businesses reopen, thus sending more residents into the community.
A rise in cases will trigger rapid assessment and guide action based on a seven-day rolling sum of new, non-outbreak-associated cases based on population size. The Bureau for Public Health will examine additional data and undertake a rapid joint assessment with county health officials.
Following the rapid assessment and examination of data that suggest an increase in community transmission, the county may be designated by Gov. Jim Justice as “high alert.” Depending on the individual county circumstances, action plans will include providing or assigning needed resource supports and/or strongly reinforcing or potentially increasing community mitigation measures.
Once on the heightened alert list, a county will stay on it until a consistent decrease in community spread of COVID-19 is seen. Removal from the alert list will be based on data and in collaboration with the local health department.
“This approach will provide a consistent way to allow West Virginia to return to work, while ensuring that we are monitoring for and taking aggressive steps to prevent the resurgence of the virus,” Slemp said.
Justice on Thursday announced more businesses and industries that can reopen. Along with all gyms being permitted to open Monday, May 18, Justice added whitewater rafting and zip-lining businesses to the list of those permitted to reopen Thursday, May 21. Guided rock climbing can resume May 22.
“All you’ve got to do is do what you’ve already done. Don’t drop your guard,” Justice said. “This situation is still with us. Don’t get upset with me if we have to shut it back down. We will to protect our people.”
Three new deaths were reported Thursday — a 70-year-old man from Wayne County, a 76-year-old woman from Kanawha County and an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County — bringing the total to 62. Justice said the deaths were a “catastrophe like nobody’s business.”
Thirty new positive cases were identified Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 1,434. As of 5 p.m., 68,978 laboratory results had been received for COVID-19, with 67,544 negative.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (seven), Berkeley (200), Boone (nine), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (53), Clay (two), Fayette (36), Gilmer (eight), Grant (six), Greenbrier (eight), Hampshire (11), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (96), Kanawha (201), Lewis (four), Lincoln (five), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (six), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (three), Monongalia (114), Monroe (six), Morgan (17), Nicholas (nine), Ohio (37), Pendleton (five), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (two), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (five), Ritchie (one), Roane (eight), Summers (one), Taylor (eight), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (six), Wayne (95), Wetzel (six), Wirt (three), Wood (44) and Wyoming (one).
In Ohio, one new positive case was identified by the Lawrence County Health Department, bringing the total to 27. Twenty-four have recovered, according to the health department.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced several new dates for certain businesses and industries to reopen. On May 21, campgrounds can reopen, and on May 22, horse racing with no spectators can resume. On May 26, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, gyms and fitness centers, and low-contact or no-contact sports leagues may resume, and public pools may reopen. Child care will resume May 31, as well as day camps.
There were 636 new positive cases reported in Ohio on Thursday, bringing the total to 26,357, and 51 new deaths, for a total of 1,534.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced gatherings of 10 people or less can begin May 22, the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.
The Ashland Board of Commissioners announced Central Park will reopen Saturday, May 16, to walking traffic from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Playgrounds, the dog park, restrooms and all athletic courts will remain closed.
Poage Landing Days, scheduled for September, was canceled by the Poage Landing Board. The annual festival brings thousands to downtown Ashland each year. In a release, the board said the amount of advanced planning required does not allow them to wait and see what will happen with the pandemic.
There were 199 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the total to 7,225, and two new deaths, for a total of 328.
Across the U.S., more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, bringing the country’s total number of cases to 1,384,930, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 83,947 deaths related to the virus.
