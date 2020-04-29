HUNTINGTON — Employees of the Huntington Water Quality Board are operating under emergency circumstances amid the COVID-19 epidemic, including sanitizing vehicles and limiting contact with sewer lines, Executive Director Brian Bracey reported to the board Tuesday.
Because of the pandemic, the meeting was closed to the public. Instead, it was broadcast on the city’s website and on channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system. Mayor Steve Williams, who serves as board chairman, attended the meeting physically, while board members Jim Rorrer and Robert Trocin attended via phone.
The pandemic has altered day-to-day operations at the Sanitary Board in an effort to limit public contact, but employees continue to respond to emergencies, Bracey said.
“Operations continue to go well,” he said. “The men and women are doing a fantastic job, and they are continuing to address the needs of the public.”
Sewer line workers are focusing on line blockages and collapsed lines rather than preventative maintenance such as sewer line cleanings. This will help avoid exposure to untreated sewage and possible COVID-19 exposure, said Wes Leek, director of the Huntington Sanitary Board.
There has been an increase in needed repairs because more people are in their homes amid the pandemic, Leek said.
“I noticed here in the past couple of weeks, since a lot more people are home, we have addressed a lot more blockages in lines and collapses due to more flow,” he said. “As those are coming in, we are addressing them as needed.”
Leek said employees are driving vehicles separately to avoid contact with one another. Vehicles that have to be shared are sanitized before another employee takes over. If employees do work together, they wear masks, gloves and other protective equipment, he said.
Meanwhile, street sweeping is being scaled back because people are inside their homes and cannot move their vehicles from the street as normally required, said Jay Edwards, Sanitary Board inspector. Only major thoroughfares and streets without permanent parking are being swept until further notice.
Also during the meeting, Leek said work is expected to begin May 15 on a project aimed at alleviating flooding at the 8th and 10th street underpasses. Late last year, Huntington City Council approved a sewer revenue bond anticipation note for the Water Quality Board to help fund $6.2 million in projects to alleviate flooding and other issues.
The 8th and 10th street project, estimated to cost $1.1 million, is one of several improvement projects planned for 2020. The city has also awarded a $1.9 million contract to Tribute Contracting & Consultants to build pump stations near 8th and 10th streets. They will pump stormwater away from the wastewater system and into stormwater lines on the city’s South Side, which are under capacity.