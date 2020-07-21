WAYNE — Students in the Wayne County school district will start this school year with a blended learning approach, receiving two days of in-person instruction and three days of distance learning for at least the first grading period.
The Wayne County Board of Education announced tentative re-entry plans for the fall semester at a special meeting Tuesday evening. The blended learning approach allows for in-person instruction to take place Monday and Tuesday for half the student body at each school, and on Thursday and Friday for the remaining students. Wednesdays would be reserved for virtual and distance learning. All employees would report on these days, but no students would be in the building.
Each school will be responsible for dividing the student body into the two groups. On days when those groups are not in the school building, they would be responsible for completing assignments through distance learning.
The tentative re-entry plan was unanimously approved.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the blended learning approach will be re-evaluated after the first grading period, at which point the board could move to more in-person instruction or scale back their plan.
“We know now that COVID-19 is spreading, and there is certainly a concern about whether there is going to be a spread in the schools. If allowed to return, and that plan could change at any time, we propose this plan to be the best,” Alexander said.
“This plan will allow us to maintain a lower building occupancy and increase the ability to social distance and limit student contact during the school day,” he added.
Those who are uncomfortable with returning in a blended approach will have the option to enroll in a virtual learning method as soon as Thursday, July 23, school officials said.
“We want the kids in school, and encourage parents and guardians to participate in the blended learning approach, but certainly there are situations where that’s not possible,” Alexander said.
While in the school buildings, students in Pre-K through fifth grade will remain in one classroom throughout the school day. Grades 6-8 would be split into groups, or pods, during the school day to limit contact with others as much as possible. In the high schools, the district is asking administrators to take advantage of block scheduling, meaning some instruction periods would be extended and some classes would not meet every day, to limit the amount of time students spend outside of the classroom.
Students in third grade and up would be required to wear a mask in the school building when not in their student pods or where social distancing cannot be maintained. Students with medical documentation will be exempt from the mask requirement. Additionally, students and staff will undergo daily temperature checks upon arrival to the school building. Two cloth face masks will be provided to each student at the start of each semester.
The superintendent said social distancing markings would be installed in the cafeteria, hallways and in classrooms. The board is also encouraging staggered dismissal and pickup times and pushed the start of the school day back by 30 minutes to give students and staff extra time to get to their assigned locations and limit gatherings in the hallways and other common areas.
The first day of school in Wayne County is scheduled for Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day. During the first week of instruction, students scheduled to attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday would attend on Tuesday and Wednesday, just for the first week.