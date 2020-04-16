WAYNE — If state restrictions on all school-related activities extend into May, the Wayne County Board of Education has designated alternate dates for commencement ceremonies at its three high schools if they are forced to reschedule.
“If the closure of schools in the state of West Virginia continues or if social distancing guidelines are extended through the month of May, graduation ceremonies at all three high schools will be postponed,” a release from the board office stated. “The Board of Education and staff at Spring Valley High School, Tolsia High School and Wayne High School are committed to ensuring that all graduating seniors participate in a graduation ceremony.”
Graduation ceremonies for Spring Valley and Wayne were scheduled for May 23, while Tolsia’s ceremony was scheduled for May 27.
“If graduation is delayed, we will reschedule for June 25, 2020 (Tolsia), and June 27, 2020 (SVHS and Wayne). Later dates will be considered if the COVID-19 virus prevents the ceremony from occurring in June,” the release stated.
Additionally, the school board announced that each school’s prom dance would be canceled to comply with social distancing guidelines.
“It is necessary to cancel the prom events for all three high schools originally scheduled in early to mid-May due to COVID-19 health concerns” and social distancing guidelines, the district stated in the release.
“It is unlikely that any spring events will occur due to the possibility of an extended school closure or the likelihood that social distancing guidelines will continue through the summer even if schools were to reopen,” the district stated.
At the regular meeting of the Wayne County Board of Education on Tuesday, board members discussed the possibility of an alternative grading scale for the final six-week grading period. A final decision was not reached but can be expected in the near future, Superintendent Todd Alexander said.
In order to comply with Gov. Jim Justice’s most recent executive order for Wayne County to limit gatherings to five or fewer people, the BOE is conducting meetings via conference call. The next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 28. An audio livestream for the meeting can be found on the school board’s website. Members of the public wanting to submit comments for the delegation period can mail them to the board office or email them to talexand@k12.wv.us.