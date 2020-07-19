WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education is expected to release a detailed, tentative school re-entry plan for the fall semester at a special meeting Tuesday, July 21, beginning at 6 p.m.
While the board office and conference room in Wayne remain closed to the public, those interested in viewing the meeting can do so on the school board’s website, www.wayneschoolswv.org, where the meeting will be livestreamed.
No public comments will be taken during the meeting, but county officials said they have received and reviewed feedback from approximately 2,300 individuals concerning re-entry plans after releasing a survey in early July.
Two key items will be on the table for Tuesday’s meeting: the approval of the school calendar, as well as re-entry plans. The calendar will be attached to the agenda and posted online prior to the meeting.
“We are strongly considering a blended learning option, which would consist of instructional days taking place both in and out of the school buildings for at least the first grading period,” Superintendent Todd Alexander said.
The ultimate goal, he added, would be to eventually transition back to five days of in-person instruction, but fears that moving too quickly to that goal could backfire.
“We need to take a measured approach so we can get there without shutting down schools again,” said Alexander. “Our plan is to open gradually, and if that goes well we can take another step toward a normal five-day week.”