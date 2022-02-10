HUNTINGTON — Face masks are no longer required in schools or on buses in Wayne County.
The change in policy takes effect Friday, Feb. 11, after the county was designated as “gold” on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 risk map for three consecutive days.
An announcement on the Wayne County Board of Education’s website says masks are still recommended in all facilities. Masks will remain optional unless the county is designated as “orange” or “red” on the DHHR’s risk map for three consecutive days.
The announcement also says masks may be required at individual schools if COVID-19 transmission rates warrant them. In addition, masks are required to be worn by any student or staff member who tests positive and returns to school six to 10 days after testing positive; by symptomatic students or staff members who return to school six to 10 days after first showing symptoms; and by students or staff members who are exposed to a positive case in their home. In all three instances, masks will be required through the 10th day.
Statewide, active COVID-19 cases are still on the decline, a sign West Virginia health officials say could indicate the surge tied to the omicron variant is slowing.
The state reported 2,416 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing active cases to 7,589 — 750 fewer than reported Wednesday, per the Department of Health and Human Resources’ dashboard.
There are 905 residents hospitalized with the virus, one fewer than Wednesday and 164 fewer than last Thursday.
Of those hospitalized, 209 patients are in intensive care units and 110 are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 68% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard.
To date, 5,966 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including 27 reported Thursday. Among Thursday’s deaths were a 59-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman, both from Cabell County.
Unvaccinated people account for more than 89% of the total deaths. State officials have said death rates will likely continue to grow in the coming weeks as the surge ends.
Health officials say being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
As of Thursday, about 56% of eligible residents — 955,482 people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those who are fully vaccinated, nearly 41% report being boosted.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (84), Berkeley (259), Boone (99), Braxton (35), Brooke (31), Cabell (417), Calhoun (40), Clay (54), Doddridge (30), Fayette (268), Gilmer (23), Grant (37), Greenbrier (213), Hampshire (85), Hancock (39), Hardy (46), Harrison (336), Jackson (45), Jefferson (93), Kanawha (843), Lewis (64), Lincoln (107), Logan (172), Marion (235), Marshall (118), Mason (154), McDowell (168), Mercer (387), Mineral (104), Mingo (176), Monongalia (293), Monroe (86), Morgan (38), Nicholas (116), Ohio (131), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (47), Preston (152), Putnam (267), Raleigh (394), Randolph (110), Ritchie (37), Roane (61), Summers (80), Taylor (93), Tucker (33), Tyler (29), Upshur (120), Wayne (169), Webster (37), Wetzel (51), Wirt (27), Wood (281) and Wyoming (143).