The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in the state Monday.
They are a 51-year-old man from Wayne County, a 78-year-old man from Grant County, a 95-year-old man from Morgan County and a 79-year-old woman from Greenbrier County.
“We can and must stop COVID-19 through vaccination,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, in a news release.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set for 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 16, at Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital, 1530 Norway Ave. in Huntington, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department announced.
The clinic will be in the Building 4 dining room. First and second doses will be available. Staff, family, friends and community members are welcome; let the gateman know when you arrive that you are there for the clinic. For more information, call 304-525-7801.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,511), Berkeley (12,786), Boone (2,168), Braxton (1,000), Brooke (2,246), Cabell (8,851), Calhoun (377), Clay (541), Doddridge (636), Fayette (3,542), Gilmer (879), Grant (1,306), Greenbrier (2,882), Hampshire (1,916), Hancock (2,838), Hardy (1,564), Harrison (6,128), Jackson (2,222), Jefferson (4,773), Kanawha (15,448), Lewis (1,275), Lincoln (1,584), Logan (3,267), Marion (4,621), Marshall (3,533), Mason (2,047), McDowell (1,612), Mercer (5,105), Mineral (2,970), Mingo (2,718), Monongalia (9,386), Monroe (1,203), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,890), Ohio (4,303), Pendleton (723), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,952), Putnam (5,309), Raleigh (7,036), Randolph (2,834), Ritchie (755), Roane (656), Summers (857), Taylor (1,270), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,956), Wayne (3,186), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,384), Wirt (455), Wood (7,921), Wyoming (2,034).