WAYNE — AMFM Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has announced a patient tested positive for COVID-19 at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, and according to the Wayne County Health Department, another possible case is under investigation.
On Wednesday, April 8, a patient at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19 and is being cared for at a local hospital.
The family and local health department have been notified and testing will begin in coordination with Wayne County Health Department and the Bureau for Public Health, and the West Virginia National Guard.
“While it is certainly something we expected, nevertheless we are disheartened by this news and empathize with our patients and families during this unprecedented event,” said John Elliot, owner of AMFM. “However, we have been preparing for this for several weeks, and I want to thank our team members for their dedication and commitment to the safety of our patients. We will continue our efforts to stop further spread and protect our patients.”
The health department also became aware on Tuesday, April 7, that another county resident had tested positive for COVID-19.
"We currently have a plan in place to investigate potential contacts of this case in order to help them obtain testing if necessary and to either isolate or quarantine for the appropriate amount of time," a statement from the health department said. "We will be collaborating with state and regional officials to mitigate this illness in our county. We implore all residents to remain diligent in complying with state and national guidelines regarding hand cleaning, mask use and distancing. When these are implemented, they are a powerful tool in curbing the spread of this illness and are most effective when we all participate in this."
As for the confirmed positive at Wayne Nursing, the facility is prepared as AMFM’s clinical team began in early March planning for the possible spread of COVID-19 to West Virginia.
Each center proactively began screening employees and guests for high fevers, cough and other symptoms of COVID-19. A system of wristbands was provided to those entering the center to track and ensure everyone was screened.
Per the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services guidelines, the facility began restricting all visitors. Since then, employee screenings and having employees assigned to specific care areas has also continued. Additionally, employees are continuously cleaning commonly touched surfaces (such as doorknobs, handrails and desks) during day and evening shifts.
“Please keep our patients, families and employees in your thoughts as we work with our local health departments and stop the spread of this virus,” Elliot said.