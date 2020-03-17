WAYNE — Wayne County school buses will begin delivering meals to students along their usual routes beginning Wednesday, March 18, due to school closures in the effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

Meal packets containing food for three days of breakfast and lunches will be delivered on Wednesday to last students until Monday, when another two days’ worth of meals will be delivered.

So far, bus runs have been scheduled through next week.

Buses will leave the schools at 10:30 a.m., and parents or students should keep watch for their arrival at designated bus stops.

Parents with questions may contact their child’s school for more information.

