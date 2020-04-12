HUNTINGTON — A patient at the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has died due to complications of the novel coronavirus.
The 82-year-old woman had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. She was the state’s sixth official COVID-19-related death.
The Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center confirmed that the woman was a resident of the nursing home in Wayne.
“We are saddened to report that a member of our community here at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has passed away. The patient did test positive for COVID-19,” a statement from the nursing home said. “The patient had several underlying medical conditions and did test positive for COVID-19 as a result of our testing with the assistance of the Wayne County Health Department and the West Virginia National Guard.”
“Our hearts are broken as we continue to identify and combat the virus in our community,” said Cindy Cooper, executive director at the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. “We appreciate your respect in allowing time for our family, friends and employees to grieve.”
No additional information, including the woman’s name or hometown, was released.
The Wayne nursing home is the latest in West Virginia to see a number of confirmed cases. As of Thursday, seven patients and nine employees at the nursing home had tested positive for the virus.
Late last month, the Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care nursing home in Morgantown became the state’s “epicenter” of the COVID-19 outbreak with 29 confirmed cases of the virus. The facility responded by rapidly testing employees and residents to contain the initial spread.
The virus has also been confirmed at a nursing home in Huntington, where an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the facility’s chief medical officer said late Friday.
An employee at Heritage Center on 13th Street tested positive for the virus, making that employee one of 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County. At this time, no other employee or resident at the home is affected, said Dr. Richard Feifer, the nursing home’s chief medical officer.
“I can assure you that we are working round-the-clock to keep our patients and residents healthy and as safe as possible,” Feifer said in a statement. “We are doing everything in our power — and everything medical experts know of at this time — to protect our patients, residents and employees.”
Feifer said the nursing home has enacted a stringent visitation policy and other precautions to limit possible exposure of the virus to the nursing home’s vulnerable population. The nursing home is following the guidance of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the West Virginia Department of Health, he said.
“COVID-19 is an unprecedented situation that many families are dealing with right now — regardless of the facility their loved one may be in across the country,” he said. “No one ever thought that their elders would ever have to deal with a worldwide pandemic. We are not the only ones faced with dealing with how the virus is affecting our vulnerable population.”
The increased number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area prompted West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday to extend his stricter stay-at-home order to Cabell and Wayne counties.
The two counties, plus Ohio and Wood counties, joined Marion, Harrison, Monongalia, Berkeley, Kanawha, Jefferson and Morgan counties as designated “hot spots” that are under the more restrictive stay-at-home order.
The new order prohibits gatherings of groups larger than five and mandates employers have their employees work from home to the maximum extent possible. The order authorizes local health departments to establish guidelines to limit the occupancy limits for businesses and entities that remain open. The National Guard is authorized to provide assistance to the counties, such as delivering goods, and the West Virginia State Police can enforce the order.
The order for the new counties went into effect at midnight Saturday.
DHHR reported 591 positive cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia as of 5 p.m. Saturday. There have been 15,819 residents tested for the virus, with 15,228 negative and six deaths.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (91), Boone (one), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (22), Fayette (two), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (four), Hancock (seven), Hardy (two), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (48), Kanawha (83), Lewis (two), Logan (eight), Marion (32), Marshall (six), Mason (eight), McDowell (five), Mercer (eight), Mineral (four), Monongalia (81), Monroe (one), Morgan (six), Nicholas (two), Ohio (21), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (six), Putnam (11), Raleigh (five), Randolph (four), Roane (two), Summers (one), Taylor (three), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (three), Wayne (17), Wetzel (three), Wirt (two), Wood (18) and Wyoming (one).
In Ohio, there were 6,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Saturday. The state has confirmed 242 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Saturday. That included one new case in Boyd County, an 84-year-old man who was in hospital isolation. Boyd County has reported a total of 24 cases.
Kentucky has reported 1,840 total cases of the virus, including 94 deaths. Four new deaths were reported Saturday.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.