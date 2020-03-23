WAYNE — The Wayne County Courthouse was closed to the general public, effective 4 p.m. Monday, March 23, as a result of an emergency declaration issued by the Wayne County Commission.
"Beginning March 24 through April 13, the courthouse will be closed to the public. Staff will still be working during this time, however we are encouraging the public to use mail, email, website or phone to conduct their business. The public may also schedule appointments with the constituent offices as the need arises," a release stated.
Commissioners issued an initial Emergency Declaration late last week that encouraged the public to handle business over the phone or online if possible. The commission held its regular meeting Monday morning at the courthouse, where members approved the most recent order.