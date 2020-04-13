WAYNE — The Wayne County Health Department announced an additional 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on top of what the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had recorded in its 5 p.m. update Monday.
The new positive cases bring Wayne County's current total to 36.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (four), Berkeley (98), Boone (one), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (24), Fayette (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (five), Hancock (seven), Hardy (two), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (51), Kanawha (85), Lewis (two), Logan (eight), Marion (38), Marshall (six), Mason (10), McDowell (six), Mercer (eight), Mineral (five), Mingo (one), Monongalia (81), Monroe (one), Morgan (six), Nicholas (two), Ohio (23), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (six), Putnam (12), Raleigh (six), Randolph (four), Roane (two), Summers (one), Taylor (four), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (three), Wayne (19), Wetzel (three), Wirt (two), Wood (19), Wyoming (one).
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Kanawha and Monongalia counties in this update.