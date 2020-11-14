HUNTINGTON — Wayne County was among 16 counties designated orange on the West Virginia Department of Education’s color-coded map Saturday, meaning public school students will move to remote learning for the upcoming school week.
According to guidelines released by the Department of Education, orange counties signal heightened community transmission of COVID-19 and remote learning is required. Extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning, and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.
Other orange counties are Fayette, Hardy, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Tyler, Wood and Wyoming.
Cabell County was among the counties designated gold, which signals elevated community transmission of the virus. While in-person instruction is permitted, the Department of Education recommends increased mitigations including face coverings for students in third grade and above at all times. Extracurricular activities are permitted with schools from the same county and with other gold counties.
Other gold counties are Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Hancock, Kanawha, Mason, Morgan, Nicholas and Preston.
Weekly updates are posted at https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics.