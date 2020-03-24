WAYNE – Katrina Kappen, who was recently crowned Miss West Virginia, made a recent visit to Wayne Nursing and Rehab Center extra special for residents.
Kappen, who frequents the facility to perform the duties of her job as a Speech Pathologist, treated residents to a special "visit" as her titled position of Miss West Virginia and also helped them to pen messages to those outside the quarantined nursing home.
"My front line is in a skilled nursing facility," Kappen said. "If you’re wondering why a speech pathologist is still working during this pandemic — it’s because dementia, traumatic brain injury, hip fractures, COPD, strokes, etc., do not stop. Speech, physical, and occupational therapy does not stop."
Marlayna Maynard, whose grandma is a resident, loved seeing the post on social media.
"Thank you so much for posting these," she said. "I miss my granny so much, and it's so great to see her. I live in Tennessee and I don't know when I will be able to come home, and of course I don't know when it will be safe to visit nursing homes. This really means a lot."
Kappen said though the world is changing and many are scared, she is still doing her job best she can.
"We are spending every moment we have with our residents treating each of their individual needs," she said. "Many of them know and understand what’s going on in the world around us, and are just as scared as we are. So, today I took advantage of the time I have with them to spread a bit of sunshine and positivity."
Kappen visited each person and spent time discussing some of their favorite memories and learning more about their families.
"They are overjoyed to know that Mrs. West Virginia not only came to visit them — but she works for them, too," she said. "Our residents are doing fantastic! They love and miss their families but we are making the best of this situation."
Pamela Maynard said the staff is great for stepping in during this time.
"Thank you staff for being family when family couldn’t get there! You're the BEST!"
Kappen also added that if you are able – you should please stay home.
"Help us to protect our most precious during this scary time. Pray for our residents and all of our staff as we continue this fight on the front line."
Anyone with family members at Wayne Nursing and Rehab Center are encouraged to contact the facility and staff at any time to speak to residents. Facetime phone calls can also be arranged.