S-Map1-102420.jpg
West Virginia Department of Education

HUNTINGTON — Students attending public school in Wayne County will switch to remote learning for the upcoming week after the county was designated orange on the West Virginia Department of Education’s color-coded map.

An orange designation means there is heightened community transmission of COVID-19. Remote learning is required, and extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only.

Meals will be delivered to bus stops Wednesday, Oct. 28, for students who have enrolled for meal service, according to a statement posted on Wayne County Schools’ website. Staff will report to school on their regular schedule.

Cabell County will continue with in-person instruction after the county was designated yellow, which represents an increase in community transmission of the virus.

According to a news release from Cabell County Schools, the district will operate on the blended and virtual model schedules previously announced, and athletic and extracurricular activities will follow guidelines established by the WVSSAC.

