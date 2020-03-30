2020 03xx virus 04.jpg
Buy Now

Ruth Ann Burke helps distribute “grab-and-go” meals on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Spring Hill Elementary School in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

WAYNE — Beginning today, Monday, Wayne County Schools will no longer be loading a line full of buses to deliver meals to students as they have for the past two weeks but are still planning to provide meals to those who need them.

While they aren't being delivered, those in need of meals can pick them up at the nearest school building from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bus delivery is still available for those who are unable to travel to a school site, but those requests for delivery must be made online.

A delivery request form can be found here.

As a reminder, Wayne County Schools will not be delivering or providing any meals during Spring Break week, April 6-10.

Deliveries, which are scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays each week, will resume April 13. Delivery orders for that day must be placed by Friday, April 10.

For more information, email barrowoo@k12.wv.us or call 304-272-5116 ext. 338, or kdwatts@k12.wv.us or 304-272-5116 ext. 329.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.