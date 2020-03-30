WAYNE — Beginning today, Monday, Wayne County Schools will no longer be loading a line full of buses to deliver meals to students as they have for the past two weeks but are still planning to provide meals to those who need them.
While they aren't being delivered, those in need of meals can pick them up at the nearest school building from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bus delivery is still available for those who are unable to travel to a school site, but those requests for delivery must be made online.
A delivery request form can be found here.
As a reminder, Wayne County Schools will not be delivering or providing any meals during Spring Break week, April 6-10.
Deliveries, which are scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays each week, will resume April 13. Delivery orders for that day must be placed by Friday, April 10.
For more information, email barrowoo@k12.wv.us or call 304-272-5116 ext. 338, or kdwatts@k12.wv.us or 304-272-5116 ext. 329.