WAYNE — Graduation ceremonies for Wayne and Spring Valley high schools in Wayne County have been moved to Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, the school board announced Friday afternoon.
Both graduations will take place on Saturday, June 27, with Spring Valley's beginning at 10 a.m. and Wayne's starting at 6 p.m.
Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said moving the ceremonies to a larger venue makes the event less restrictive for families wanting to attend.
"The guidelines we are under require six feet of social distancing in between family groups. With the larger high schools, it's difficult to follow those guidelines and still have a full ceremony. Having it at Marshall will allow for more family and friends to be in attendance," he said.
The commencement ceremonies were initially planned to be held downtown at Mountain Health Arena on the same day.
Tolsia High School will not be changing the location of its ceremony and still plans to hold graduation on the football field at the school on Thursday, June 25, though it reportedly also was offered the chance to move graduation to Joan C. Edwards Stadium.