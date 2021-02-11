HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has postponed vaccine clinics this week due to inclement weather conditions.
Clinics scheduled at the old Highlawn Baptist Church and St. Mary’s Education Center for Thursday and Friday, Feb. 11 and 12, have been postponed until Saturday, Feb. 13. Anyone who had an appointment scheduled for Feb. 11 or 12 should come at that time to Saturday’s clinic at Cabell Midland High School, 2300 U.S. 60 in Ona.
Those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with the health department before Jan. 23 can also go to Cabell Midland on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to receive their second dose.
As weather events evolve, additional clinics may also be postponed. The health department encourages people to monitor its website and the local news for updates. For more information, call the CHHD COVID-19 hotline at 304-526-3383.