The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has postponed vaccine clinics this week due to inclement weather conditions.

Clinics scheduled at the old Highlawn Baptist Church and St. Mary’s Education Center for Thursday and Friday, Feb. 11 and 12, have been postponed until Saturday, Feb. 13. Anyone who had an appointment scheduled for Feb. 11 or 12 should come at that time to Saturday’s clinic at Cabell Midland High School, 2300 U.S. 60 in Ona.

Those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with the health department before Jan. 23 can also go to Cabell Midland on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to receive their second dose.

As weather events evolve, additional clinics may also be postponed. The health department encourages people to monitor its website and the local news for updates. For more information, call the CHHD COVID-19 hotline at 304-526-3383.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.