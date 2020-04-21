The IRS announced a new deadline for certain Social Security recipients who have dependents and did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019. In order to receive $500 for each eligible dependent (or child) as part of the government's pandemic response, people must submit a claim through the IRS by noon Wednesday, April 22.
The necessary form can be found at www.irs.gov/nonfilereip.
Those who need help with the IRS filing can go to www.seols.org for a link that will give additional help. In southeastern Ohio, low-income Ohioans without internet or an e-mail address can reach out to the Southeastern Ohio Legal Services office at 1-833-288-2936.