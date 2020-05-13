HUNTINGTON — The 167th Airlift Wing and 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard on Wednesday honored health care workers and first responders who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with flyovers at hospitals in the region.
The flyovers, which could be seen around Huntington, were part of the U.S. Air Force’s Operation American Resolve and were intended to lift morale. The flyovers served as training for pilots in both the 167th Airlift Wing and 130th Airlift Wing.
Wednesday was the second day people in the area had been treated to the sight. On Tuesday, members of the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard displayed a show of force as a salute to health care workers by conducting flyovers of eight hospitals in the region, including Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland and Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.