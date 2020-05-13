Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — The 167th Airlift Wing and 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard on Wednesday honored health care workers and first responders who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with flyovers at hospitals in the region.

The flyovers, which could be seen around Huntington, were part of the U.S. Air Force’s Operation American Resolve and were intended to lift morale. The flyovers served as training for pilots in both the 167th Airlift Wing and 130th Airlift Wing.

Wednesday was the second day people in the area had been treated to the sight. On Tuesday, members of the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard displayed a show of force as a salute to health care workers by conducting flyovers of eight hospitals in the region, including Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland and Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.